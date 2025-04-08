24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Man identified after slashing woman in neck in unprovoked SoHo attack

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 2:11PM
SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- The man suspected in the unprovoked attack of two women in SoHo on Monday afternoon is facing multiple charges and police say he is a recidivist.

Muslim Brunson, 46, who is homeless, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon after breaking a bottle on the back of a woman and slashing another.

Police say he has multiple prior arrests, including one for assaulting an off-duty civilian NYPD employee in 2022.

In Monday's attacks, a 25-year-old victim is in critical condition after she was slashed in the neck with a shard of glass from the broken bottle.

Police said the suspect first broke a bottle on the back of a 29-year-old woman and then took a shard of glass and attacked the second woman.

Good Samaritans helped the victim and police caught the suspect about five blocks away.

Police said it happened just after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Wooster Street and Broome Street.

The 25-year-old was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

"We're praying that she comes out of surgery and that she's going to make a quick recovery," said NYPD Commanding Officer James McCarthy.

