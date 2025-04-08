Man identified after slashing woman in neck in unprovoked SoHo attack

Lucy Yang has details on the violent attack in Manhattan.

Lucy Yang has details on the violent attack in Manhattan.

Lucy Yang has details on the violent attack in Manhattan.

Lucy Yang has details on the violent attack in Manhattan.

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- The man suspected in the unprovoked attack of two women in SoHo on Monday afternoon is facing multiple charges and police say he is a recidivist.

Muslim Brunson, 46, who is homeless, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon after breaking a bottle on the back of a woman and slashing another.

Police say he has multiple prior arrests, including one for assaulting an off-duty civilian NYPD employee in 2022.

In Monday's attacks, a 25-year-old victim is in critical condition after she was slashed in the neck with a shard of glass from the broken bottle.

Police said the suspect first broke a bottle on the back of a 29-year-old woman and then took a shard of glass and attacked the second woman.

Good Samaritans helped the victim and police caught the suspect about five blocks away.

Police said it happened just after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Wooster Street and Broome Street.

The 25-year-old was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

"We're praying that she comes out of surgery and that she's going to make a quick recovery," said NYPD Commanding Officer James McCarthy.

Police said the man tried performing a medical procedure at his home located on 25th Street in Astoria when a woman started having trouble breathing.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.