Man identified after slashing woman in neck in unprovoked SoHo attack

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- The man suspected in the unprovoked attack of two women in SoHo on Monday afternoon is facing multiple charges and police say he is a recidivist.
Muslim Brunson, 46, who is homeless, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon after breaking a bottle on the back of a woman and slashing another.
Police say he has multiple prior arrests, including one for assaulting an off-duty civilian NYPD employee in 2022.
In Monday's attacks, a 25-year-old victim is in critical condition after she was slashed in the neck with a shard of glass from the broken bottle.
Police said the suspect first broke a bottle on the back of a 29-year-old woman and then took a shard of glass and attacked the second woman.
Good Samaritans helped the victim and police caught the suspect about five blocks away.
Police said it happened just after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Wooster Street and Broome Street.
The 25-year-old was taken to Bellevue Hospital.
"We're praying that she comes out of surgery and that she's going to make a quick recovery," said NYPD Commanding Officer James McCarthy.
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.