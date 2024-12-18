'Manhunt: Luigi Mangione and the CEO Murder': Watch special edition of '20/20' this Thursday

The timely one-hour "20/20" special edition premieres Thursday, Dec. 19 at 10/9c on ABC. Stream on Hulu.

The timely one-hour "20/20" special edition premieres Thursday, Dec. 19 at 10/9c on ABC. Stream on Hulu.

The timely one-hour "20/20" special edition premieres Thursday, Dec. 19 at 10/9c on ABC. Stream on Hulu.

The timely one-hour "20/20" special edition premieres Thursday, Dec. 19 at 10/9c on ABC. Stream on Hulu.

NEW YORK -- How did Luigi Mangione go from honor student and Ivy League to alleged killer? The all-new "20/20" special edition exploring the shocking crime. "Manhunt: Luigi Mangione and the CEO Murder," airs Thursday at 10/9c on ABC.

The one-hour special takes a deep dive into the story, providing a minute-by-minute investigation of the shooting death of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson and the social media backlash that turned the alleged murderer into a folk hero for some.

The special also reveals new details about the hunt for the suspect, examines what may have driven alleged killer to murder, and profiles new reporting on the writings found in Mangione's backpack.

The special will feature interviews with a friend of the suspect, plus former FBI profiler Brad Garrett, among others.

Watch "Manhunt: Luigi Mangione and the CEO Murder - A Special Edition of 20/20" this Thursday at 10/9c on ABC.

Disney is the parent company of this station.

