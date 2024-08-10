Daily marijuana use linked to high risk of certain cancers, study finds

NEW YORK -- Heavy marijuana use may increase the risk of certain types of cancer.

A new study found using marijuana daily for years may raise the overall risk of head and neck cancers by up to five percent.

However, researchers did not find a link between occasional marijuana use and these cancers.

Head and neck cancers make up four percent of all cancers in the united States, with more than 71,000 new cases and 16,000 deaths expected this year.

With marijuana use rising, the study's author said there's concern these cancers could increase.

The study was published in "Jama otolaryngology-head and neck surgery" on August 8th.

