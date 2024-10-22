Massapequa residents still struggling after power surge causes damage to homes

MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- Some Massapequa, Long Island residents say they are still struggling after a power surge caused damage to their homes last week.

The power surge resulted from "a switch failure" while PSEG utility workers were changing polls -- moving power to the taller ones -- on Pirates Cove.

The surge fried appliances in as many as eight homes.

"There was a big pop and everything just went," said Judy McElroy.

McElroy added her and her husband have a large Koi pond with two fried pumps that was destroyed and killed 18 of their fish. The 18 fish were replacements after the family lost 36 during Superstorm Sandy.

"I'm disgusted," she said. "I'm really disgusted. I just feel like I'm back in Sandy. Everybody on the block feels this way."

Residents acknowledged they are certainly familiar with disaster and power outages because of Sandy, but much of the utility work being done now for both gas and electric are part of new capital improvement plan to raise the road and improve storm drainage in the future.

A PSEG spokesperson said they would like to "provide reimbursement as soon as possible." The company is also urging customers to "provide supporting documentation."

Residents told Eyewitness News they were told they would likely only receive the depreciated value.

