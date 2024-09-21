Police-involved shooting leaves suspect dead, several injured after chase from Queens to Long Island

MASSAPEQUA PARK, New York (WABC) -- A police chase that started in Queens ended in a fatal shooting on Long Island, leaving the suspect dead and several others injured.

"We see lights shooting by on Sunrise Highway, and the next thing you know, the cops that were doing our report just jumped into the car" said Sal Ienna, a resident of Massapequa Park.

Ienna was outside of his home on Friday night talking to officers about a suspected drunk driver who hit his car when the incident happened.

"Five minutes later we hear like 10, 12 gunshots, rapid fire, one after the other," he said.

What Ienna heard was the end of a police chase that left several officers and a civilian hurt, and the pursued suspect dead.

Surveillance video shows the moment a car crashed near Hicksville Road and Sunrise Highway as police followed behind. Authorities continued to comb through the scene on Saturday, later towing away an SUV with one of its passenger side doors riddled with bullet holes.

"To see this, it's disgusting. The number one thing you need is safety and security," said Greg Lemay, who lives in the town.

Authorities say the incident started around 11:15 p.m. on Friday in Jamaica when two NYPD officers attempted to pull a car over.

The driver nearly ran the officers over and took off, making his way to Nassau County. That's wher other officers attempted to block him with their patrol cars, but authorities say the driver once again nearly ran them over as he fled.

The chase eventually came to an end near Hicksville Road and Sunrise Highway.

"The officers attempted to get the individual to come out of the car. A shooting occurred, and the individual has died and he is at the local area hospital," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder at a Saturday morning press conference.

Ryder said that five Nassau County police officers, two NYPD officers and a civilian were hurt during the incident and later treated for their injuries.

