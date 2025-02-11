Adams' challengers say he 'sold out New Yorkers' after DOJ moves to drop charges

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Despite the Department of Justice's move to drop the charges against Mayor Adams, he faces a very tough reelection campaign.

In addition to his low approval rating, there's a large field of primary challengers.

Many of whom are sounding off on the Mayor, accusing him of 'selling out' New Yorkers for his own political and personal gain.

"The mayor of our city has entered into an alliance with President Trump whereby his personal and legal fate are in the President's hands," New York City Comptroller Brad Lander said.

Former comptroller Scott Stringer commented saying, "Congratulations, Eric Adams. You got a get-out-of-jail-free card from Donald Trump. But what did New Yorkers get out of all this?"

And State Senator Jessica Ramos said, "We're talking about two of the most corrupt figures in the nation colluding in order to advance their own agendas."

One by one, the candidates for NYC Mayor spoke out against Eric Adams and the Justice Department's call to drop the criminal case against him.

The Justice Department said the case impeded the mayor's ability to help the President handle the migrant crisis.

But protecting immigrants is something many of the candidates are campaigning on and aligning with Trump may not help Adams in the long run.

"The sense that he is aligning with Trump will be a great boon to the people on the left who want to take him out, Brad Lander or Scott Stringer and the others," Political Analyst Hank Scheinkopf said.

Scheinkopf says the fact that Adams may not be prosecuted is a win for him but he has a lot to prove.

"I never broke the law," Adams said.

During an address Tuesday, the mayor acknowledged he needs to regain the public's trust and then touted his accomplishments.

"Double-digit drops in shootings, homicides and subway crimes. The most new housing built in a three-year period ever," Adams said.

It sounded like a campaign speech from a candidate who will likely have an uphill battle.

"He's got to prove not only that he's innocent or shouldn't be prosecuted, he's got to prove that he can make the city run because the senseless things are out of control. If he proves that he can make the city run, he has a better shot at winning," Scheinkopf said.

