Mayor Adams' lawyers file papers calling for Federal case dismissal

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Adams is trying to get his Federal corruption charges thrown out.

Adams' lawyer cites an op-ed piece written by the former U.S. Attorney who brought the charges - Damian Williams.

The opinion piece criticizes the mayor and city government.

In court papers, the mayor's lawyers say the comments would interfere with a fair trial and that Williams all but launched his mayoral campaign against Adams.

Meanwhile, the mayor denies he and President-elect Trump discussed a pardon.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.