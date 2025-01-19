Mayor Adams' lawyers file papers calling for Federal case dismissal

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Adams is trying to get his Federal corruption charges thrown out.
Adams' lawyer cites an op-ed piece written by the former U.S. Attorney who brought the charges - Damian Williams.
The opinion piece criticizes the mayor and city government.
In court papers, the mayor's lawyers say the comments would interfere with a fair trial and that Williams all but launched his mayoral campaign against Adams.
Meanwhile, the mayor denies he and President-elect Trump discussed a pardon.
