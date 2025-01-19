BreakingAccuWeather Alert: Sunday snow then an Arctic blast
24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Mayor Adams' lawyers file papers calling for Federal case dismissal

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, January 19, 2025 4:06AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Adams is trying to get his Federal corruption charges thrown out.

Adams' lawyer cites an op-ed piece written by the former U.S. Attorney who brought the charges - Damian Williams.

The opinion piece criticizes the mayor and city government.

In court papers, the mayor's lawyers say the comments would interfere with a fair trial and that Williams all but launched his mayoral campaign against Adams.

Meanwhile, the mayor denies he and President-elect Trump discussed a pardon.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW