NYC to close 13 more migrant shelters by June 2025

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is taking another step in trying to manage the migrant crisis.

Mayor Adams announced on Friday plans to shut down 13 migrant shelters by June 2025.

The new closures include Hall Street in Brooklyn, one of the city's largest facilities which houses 3,500 migrants.

Here are 10 of the shelters that will close in this new round, with the plans for three more to be finalized "in the coming days."

BK Way, Brooklyn

Hall Street Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center, Brooklyn

Holiday Inn Express, Brooklyn

The VYBE BK, Brooklyn

99 Washington Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center, Manhattan

The Stewart Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center, Manhattan

The Watson Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center, Manhattan

Hotel Nedia, Queens

Holiday Inn/Staten Island Inn, Staten Island

Ramada, Yonkers

The new closures in oversaturated areas of Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens will result in a capacity reduction of approximately 10,000 beds for migrants in the coming months.

In December, the mayor announced the city would close 25 other sites by March 2025 including the Floyd Bennet Field and Randall's Island Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers.

Meanwhile the city is now racing to meet a federal deadline to move asylum seekers of of Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn.

Mayor Adams said he plans to close the shelter there by next Wednesday.

By June 2025, the administration will have closed over 20 percent of emergency sites opened in response to the asylum seeker crisis.

The city also revealed it will open a new shelter off Bruckner Boulevard in the Bronx. While they do not provide any details, the shelter is expected to house 2,200 single men in a warehouse in a largely industrial area.

The site will be used to house male residents transferred from Randall's Island, which is closing by the end of February to be returned as park land by the spring.

The New York Immigration Coalition responded to the announcement expressing permanent housing is the answer, not creating more shelters.

Murad Awawdeh, President and CEO of the New York Immigration Coalition released a statement saying in part, "While we are glad that large congregate settings like Hall Street are being closed, we expected that the city would do more to move people to safer and more stable longterm housing. Instead, Adams seems determined to play an extended game of shelter whack-a-mole, where the City shuffles people from shelter to shelter without regard to schooling, family stability or proximity to people's work opportunities - this also includes opening another massive congregate setting shelter."

