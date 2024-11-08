Mayor Adams discusses ending migrant voucher program, working with Trump administration

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams joined Eyewitness News on Thursday, to discuss some of the crucial issues facing New York City and its residents.

The mayor addressed the decision to end a controversial program that distributed prepaid debit cards to migrant families staying in city-funded hotels, allowing them to buy their own food.

He also discussed President-elect Donald Trump, who Adams talked with on Wednesday, and how he may collaborate to address issues around funding, infrastructure and affordability for the city.

When asked about if the mayor thought Trump's presidency would have an impact on his federal case, Adams said his "job is to fight on behalf of New Yorkers," and to "defend this city."

The mayor also addressed other crucial topics like the migrant crisis and the impact Trump could have on that, and a newly announced lawsuit against a vaping company that seeks to stop companies and illegal cannabis shops from targeting children.

