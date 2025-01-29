Justice Department had discussions about possibly dropping charges against NYC Mayor Adams

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Justice Department has had discussions about the future of the corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams -- including the possibility of dropping the case all together, sources familiar with the talks told ABC News.

No final decision has been made and the talks between the Justice Department and prosecutors with the Southern District of New York have been preliminary, the sources said.

Adams has spent time with President Donald Trump in recent weeks - including meeting with him in Southern Florida in addition to attending his inauguration.

The mayor has the backing of Trump, who has claimed Adams was unjustly charged by federal prosecutors and has said he would "take a look" at a pardon for him.

"I think that he was treated pretty unfairly," Trump said of Adams during a press briefing last month.

Adams is scheduled to stand trial on federal corruption charges starting on April 21, 2025.

Adams has pleaded not guilty to a five-count indictment that accused him of accepting years of luxury travel gifts in exchange for, among other things, persuading the fire department to approve the opening of the new Turkish consulate in Manhattan despite the lingering safety concerns of inspectors.

Earlier Wednesday, the mayor's lawyer Alex Spiro said Adams was not resigning and dismissed speculation he would be pleading guilty

"No, he's innocent," Spiro said

A spokesperson for the Southern District of New York declined to comment.

The New York Times first reported the discussions.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

