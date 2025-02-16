Mayor Eric Adams reiterates he is only beholden to New Yorkers, still in re-election race

CeFaan Kim has the latest as the Department of Justice files a motion do dismiss charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

CeFaan Kim has the latest as the Department of Justice files a motion do dismiss charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

CeFaan Kim has the latest as the Department of Justice files a motion do dismiss charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

CeFaan Kim has the latest as the Department of Justice files a motion do dismiss charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is doubling down, saying he is still on the job, and still in the race for re-election, despite calls for him to resign or do more to prove that he can be effective at a time when voters struggle to trust his motives as the Trump Administration looks for cooperation while moving to have Federal charges against Adams dropped, at least for now.

Mayor Adams was at church in Queens on Sunday and reiterated that he is only beholden to New Yorkers and believes he has a mission to finish one supported by a higher power.

This comes as several Federal prosecutors have resigned over the Trump Department of Justice's motion to dismiss bribery charges against the mayor, including the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District who could have made the decision to drop them but instead stepped down.

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee in Albany have meanwhile have requested an investigation into the Attorney General Pam Bondi's handling of the Adams case.

Adams met with border Czar Tom Homan this week about how the city might cooperate with the Trump Administration on its immigration agenda.

Tom Homan on CNN's State Of The Union was asked if there was a quid pro quo for Adams to be more cooperative as the administration removes the threat of prosecution.

"No I think that's ridiculous. Me and Mayor Adams met a couple months ago. I think it was 8-9 weeks ago, we met and we had the same discussion. And we talked about getting a presence in Rikers Island, we talked about how we can collaborate on public safety threats and finding the missing children that can't be found after they released their sponsors. We had that a couple months ago. Not long before this other discussion. So, I don't think it had anything to do with it," Homan said.

"God has fortified me. No matter what you read, no matter what you hear, they want to fight me. I'm going to fight for you. I'm going to say stay persistent on my mission," said Mayor Adams.

Mayor Adams, after the comments in church told reporters he has a job to do and it is up to the folks in Albany to have the conversations they are having.

The mayor after those comments in church told reporters he's got a job to do and it's up to the folks in Albany to have the conversations they are having.

So far the Southern District has not dropped the charges, which the DOJ wants dropped without prejudice meaning they could be brought back, which is exactly what Adams' critics say is problematic and makes him appear beholden to the Trump Administration.

WATCH | Mayor Adams discusses meeting with border czar about immigration enforcement

Mayor Eric Adams sat down with Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett to talk about his meeting with Trump Border Czar Tom Homan.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.