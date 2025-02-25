Brooklyn McDonald's carding customers under 20 after owner says unruly teens terrorizing restaurant

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Checking IDs and age requirements to get into bars is one thing.

But at one McDonald's in Brooklyn, the owner is requiring customers under the age of 20 must be accompanied by a parent.

The new policy has many people scratching their heads.

It comes after the owner says unruly young people from nearby schools are terrorizing his restaurant.

"I feel like it's unfair for some people because like I said some people just wanna come here and eat," one customer said.

People will now have to show their ID to order a Big Mac or be over 20 to buy a Happy Meal at a McDonald's in Flatbush.

Most customers say the age restriction is a good thing.

And so are the 3 security guards who are posted at the entrances.

Teenagers from nearby schools have reportedly turned the fast food restaurant into a local fight club.

"I don't know why people choose this as their fight location, but it's unfair," another customer said.

"I thought it was very crazy in this McDonald's. They do too much. They jump people, jump delivery workers, jump the security and they terrorize people that are in there," customer Sania Bolasingh said.

"Train your kids. They're sneaky, they snatch your stuff. They're cussing, cussing like a sailor. You can't turn around and say nothing to them. You know what I'm saying? You gotta know when to shut your mouth," customer Dorothy Brasier said.

According to the NYPD, police have been called to the location 29 times so far this year.

The franchise owner said in a statement:

"As a Brooklyn-born military veteran and local business owner for over 30 years, I have deep respect for this community. This measure to ID customers is another way we're prioritizing the safety and security of our people within our lobby."

It's not entirely clear how the age restriction is enforced.

High school students walked right in.

The security guard even held the door for them.

"I mean we do look like we're probably gonna get food," one high schooler said.

"It's kind of odd that you gotta be 20 and then I walked right in," Zehra Demrican, a student said.

"They had it as 18 at first and now they put it at 20 which is not any significant age," Elion Ruci said.

Another student said it's a few people who are choosing to fight here.

