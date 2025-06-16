Memorial held for child killed after being struck by UPS truck in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A vigil was held for 6-year-old Eli Bender at Hamilton Park in Jersey City Sunday night after he was struck and killed by a UPS truck.

Crowds gathered in the rain and candles were set up at the site of the accident near the corner of Jersey Avenue and Sixth Street.

Police say Bender was riding his his bike in the area Friday before 4 p.m. when he was hit.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene. No charges have been filed at this time.

City leader and residents are now calling for more bike lanes in Jersey City.

An investigation is ongoing.

