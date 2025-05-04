Memorial baseball game held to honor victims of deadly Long Island crash

WEST BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) -- A memorial baseball game was held Sunday in honor of the victims and survivors of a deadly crash on Long Island.

Police say Michael Desmond ran a light in West Babylon in September and struck a car carrying five teenagers. Two of them -- Bella Trezza and Riley Goot, died along with Desmond.

Anthony Pagliuca, one of the survivors threw out the ceremonial first pitch. It was nothing short of a miracle.

"God is the biggest savior for me. Doctors and family helped out. It's a miracle," Pagliuca said.

Seven months ago, Pagliuca was clinging to life -- on Sunday, not only did the 17-year-old athlete throw out the first pitch in West Babylon, he also stayed on the mound as the starting pitcher.

"Never give up. Always work back to things you love. I love baseball. If you have a chance to get back, that's what you have to do," he said.

Last September, a group of young friends were heading home when another car blew past a red light in West Babylon and t-boned the young victims.

Pagliuca made it out of the wreckage along with Austin Trezza, who lost his sister, Bella, and Jack Murphy.

At the memorial game between West Babylon and St. Anthony's, the three young survivors took the mound with the photos of the two who were killed.

There was a moment of silence, and then it was time to play ball.

"I told Anthony he has a second chance in life. His job is to be the best he can be for Bella and Riley," said his mother, Keri Pagliuca.

Doctors at Northwell Health said Pagliuca had multiple fractures of his neck, pelvis and long bones and significant injuries from within. his chance of surviving was weak.

"It's not about winning or losing. Just enjoying the moment," Pagliuca adds.

Pagliuca does not remember the accident -- he will need more therapy for memory. Therapy will wait until after baseball season ends.

He will also be attending college in the fall.

----------

