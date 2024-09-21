2 people dead, 4 others injured after car crash in West Babylon

WEST BABYLON, New York (WABC) -- Two people are dead and four others are injured after a car crash occurred in Suffolk County overnight.

The two-car collision happened just after 1 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Great East Neck Road and Railroad Avenue.

Authorities say two people were pronounced dead at the scene, while first responders transported the four other victims to local hospitals for treatment. Officers say three of the four people transported suffered serious injuries.

Police are still investigating and trying to determine what led up to the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police First Squad at 631-854-8152.

