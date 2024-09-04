Two men shot in front of Brooklyn deli, police say

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police say two men were shot while standing in front of a deli in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
Officers responded to 539 Park Place at 3:21 p.m. where they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head and a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Both victims were taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. The 31-year-old is in critical condition and the 32-year-old is expected to survive, police said.
There are no arrests.
