Two men shot in front of Brooklyn deli, police say

WABC logo
Wednesday, September 4, 2024 9:50PM
2 men shot while standing outside deli in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn
Two men were shot outside of a Brooklyn deli. No arrests have been made.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police say two men were shot while standing in front of a deli in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Officers responded to 539 Park Place at 3:21 p.m. where they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head and a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Both victims were taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. The 31-year-old is in critical condition and the 32-year-old is expected to survive, police said.

There are no arrests.

