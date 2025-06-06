Mexican ship that hit Brooklyn Bridge to be towed to Brooklyn Navy Yard

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The disabled Mexican ship that hit the Brooklyn Bridge will be towed from Pier 36 to the Brooklyn Navy Yard Friday morning.

The East River will be closed to maritime traffic in both directions between the Manhattan and Williamsburg Bridges from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.

No vessel traffic will be permitted through the safety zone.

Crowds watched in horror Saturday, May 17 when the Mexican Navy ship crashed into the bridge.

The crash left two people dead and injured several others on the ship. No one on the bridge was injured.

The people who perished were identified as Cadet América Yamilet Sánchez and Sailor Adal Jair Marcos.

U.S. investigators laid out a timeline last month showing the Cuauhtemoc was underway for less than 5 minutes before its masts crashed into the historic span, and radio calls indicating it was in distress went out only 45 seconds before the deadly collision.

With the help of a tugboat, the Cuauhtemoc backed away from a Manhattan pier filled with cheering people at 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, U.S. officials said.

Four minutes after the ship left, a radio call went out asking for help from any additional tugboats in the area, followed by other requests for assistance, National Transportation Safety Board investigator Brian Young told a media briefing Monday. Forty-five seconds after the first call, the ship, struck the bridge, snapping its three masts.

After a few minutes, the ship separated from the tug and picked up speed, still moving in reverse, heading for the bridge.

The Brooklyn Bridge escaped major damage but at least 19 of the ship's 277 sailors needed medical treatment, according to officials.

The Cuauhtemoc had arrived in New York on May 13 as part of a global goodwill tour. The vessel, which sailed for the first time in 1982, had been docked and welcoming visitors in recent days at the tourist-heavy South Street Seaport.

Ferry delays and/or cancellations are expected on the Astoria, Soundview, South Brooklyn, and East River routes during that period.

Customers are urged to visit ferry.nyc or the NYC Ferry app for schedules and service alerts.

(Some information from the Associated Press)

