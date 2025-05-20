NTSB boards crippled Mexican ship after deadly Brooklyn Bridge crash in New York City

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- NTSB investigators were given permission Tuesday by the Mexican government to board the ship involved in a deadly crash into the Brooklyn Bridge over the weekend.

Safety Board investigators boarded the crippled vessel at 3 p.m., nearly three days after the crash.

They are determined to figure out why the ship accelerated backwards, directly into the Brooklyn Bridge with 277 sailors and naval officers onboard. Nineteen were injured and two cadets were killed.

Investigators will examine the ship's mechanics -- and they have a long list of people to interview.

They have refused to speculate on the cause.

"We need to interview the tug pilot, the tugboat pilot, the harbor pilot, we'd like to the captain of the ship and there's a lot of other some other crew members we want to do, but we haven't had that chance," said NTSB Board Member Michael Graham. "And again, we are not determining a probable cause, and we're not going to speculate about one because we haven't gathered enough information yet. We're just at the beginning of gathering the factual information."

Cuauhtémoc is a Mexican Navy training vessel. It left the South Street Seaport on Saturday night with the crew members in ceremonial formation atop the ship's rigging.

Ship tracking data show it departed at 8:20 p.m. at barely two knots towed by a tugboat. But at 8:23 it released and began to accelerate backwards. And one minute later, it struck the bridge at 6.1 knots.

Investigators said the currents were minimal and the winds were moderate, raising questions about why the ship did not accelerate forward and instead backed into the bridge.

Mayor Eric Adams praised first responders on Tuesday and the Mexican captain and crew for cooperating in the rescue effort.

"We walked on to the ship, they were extremely receptive," Adams said. "Everyone was collaborating. I cannot commend our first responders enough."

The ship had been scheduled to visit 22 ports in 15 nations, including Kingston, Jamaica; Havana, Cuba; Cozumel, Mexico; and New York.

It also had planned to go to Reykjavik, Iceland; Bordeaux, Saint Malo and Dunkirk, France; and Aberdeen, Scotland, among others, for a total of 254 days, 170 of them at sea.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

