Michael Madsen, known for roles in 'Reservoir Dogs,' 'Kill Bill' films, dies at 67

MALIBU, Calif. -- Actor Michael Madsen, known for roles in "Reservoir Dogs" and the "Kill Bill" films, died Thursday. He was 67.

Madsen was found unresponsive by deputies who responded to his home in Malibu, California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. He was pronounced dead at 8:25 a.m.

The sheriff's department said no foul play is suspected in his death and it appears to be from natural causes.

"In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions and Cookbook for Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life. Michael was also preparing to release a new book called Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems currently being edited," read a statement from his managers and publicist.

"Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood's most iconic actors, who will be missed by many."

