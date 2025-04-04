Michelle Williams explores comedy and tragedy of dying in new FX series

Michelle Williams' new series "Dying For Sex" explores death, chasing desires and the power of best friendships. The FX series is streaming on Hulu.

What would you do if you received a terminal cancer diagnosis? How would you want to live out the rest of your life? It's a topic the new FX show "Dying For Sex" explores.

Michelle Williams stars as Molly, who receives a stage IV cancer diagnosis, leaves her husband, played by Jay Duplass and tells her best friend Nikki, played by Jenny Slate, that she wants her to take care of her as she dies.

Williams told On The Red Carpet she talked to her own best friends about the project before saying yes.

"I saw this faraway look in their eyes and thought, 'wow, it's striking a chord,'" she said. "Maybe it's tapping a nerve or something and maybe it's something we'd like to see represented about ourselves."

Slate agreed that showcasing the best friendship was key and she was thrilled to be able to do so with Williams.

"Unfortunately for many, many people you run up against other people or situations who make you feel unlovable," Slate explained. "I think at this point in my life, my best friend and also the friendship we made on set is so important to me because they're not gonna go anywhere. I am certainly lovable and I know because the best person I know tells me I am."

While that explains the "dying" part of the series title, the "sex" part comes in as Molly decides what she wants to do with the time she has left is to explore her sexual desires. There are some wild and explicit encounters, including one with her neighbor, played by Rob Delaney.

"At first they kinda rub each other the wrong way but then that rubbing turns into friction and a little romance and then turns into love," Delaney said. "Molly really rises him up, or raises him up from what he was to what he could be."

The story is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name featuring the real Molly Kochan and her best friend Nikki Boyer, who is an executive producer on the series. And while she was there for any questions the cast might have, the cast also helped Boyer.

"I think it was really just her being this spiritual presence on set that reminded us that this is true and real," Jay Duplass said.

"Being on set felt just very comforting and just part of the healing journey. It actually helped me process some of the grief I was feeling, so it was nice. It felt like I was working with her, that she was with me. It was nice," Boyer said.

When On The Red Carpet asked what Kochan would think of the series, Boyer got emotional and answered through tears.

"I think she would be really proud of herself, and because she loved me so much and was such an unconditional friend, that she'd be really proud of me."

"Dying For Sex" is streaming now on Hulu.

