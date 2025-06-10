Michigan State University settles with 3 survivors of 2023 mass shooting for $30M

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State University has reached settlements worth about $30 million with three students who survived a mass shooting in 2023, attorneys said Tuesday.

Three students were killed and five more were wounded when a man with no connection to the school fired shots inside two buildings.

Michigan State agreed to a $14.2 million settlement with Nathan Statly; $13 million with Yukai "John" Hao; and $2.5 million with Troy Forbush, according to lawyers at Grewal Law and Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman.

"While the university cannot comment on any specific settlements, we truly hope reaching a resolution helps provide some measure of relief, support and care to impacted individuals and their families," Michigan State said.

Statly was shot in the head, Hao was paralyzed after being shot in the back, and Forbush was shot in the chest.

Three students were killed: Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner. Their families reached settlements with Michigan State in late 2023.

The gunman, Anthony McRae, 43, killed himself after being confronted by police that night, nearly 4 miles from the East Lansing campus.

