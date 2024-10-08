Rocket fire in Haifa sparks concerns of widening Middle East conflict

HAIFA, Israel (WABC) -- It has been one year since countless lives were lost and others kidnapped by terror group Hamas from the Nova music festival in Israel.

Vigils and memorials were held globally in remembrance of the October 7 attack but seeds of concern were sown after Haifa, one of Israel's largest cities, was bombarded with rockets launched by Hezbollah from Lebanon.

Just a day before the anniversary of the music festival attack, sirens sounded in Haifa and alerted residents of imminent danger. Some rockets launched from Lebanon were able to make it past Israel's iron dome air defense system and landed in populated areas.

At least one of the rockets landed in the vicinity of a daycare. Fortunately the attack came around midnight when no children were present.

Nearby high-rises suffered serious damage and windows leading to patios were blown out.

For residents living in Israel, alerts about an incoming barrage of missiles is all too common. Stopping in their tracks and seeking shelter has become commonplace.

The IDF, however, continues to counter attacks. Smoke could be seen rising from Lebanon shortly after Israeli fighter jets conducted a flyover.

Meanwhile, there is growing concern that Hezbollah could expand their rocket attacks to the south, putting even more people in danger.

