Check your tickets! $1 million lottery ticket sold in Edison, New Jersey

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- No one won Monday night's $484 million Powerball Jackpot, but someone in New Jersey did wake up a millionaire.

A $1 million second-place ticket was sold in Middlesex County, New Jersey.

It was purchased at Kingdom Wine & Spirits in Edison.

If you bought a ticket there, check it!

The winning numbers were 06, 23, 35, 36, 47.

The Powerball was 12 and the Power Play Multiplier was 2x.

Your next chance to win nearly half a billion dollars is the next drawing Wednesday night.

