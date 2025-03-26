New proposal to save Middletown elementary schools has parents fuming

MIDDLETOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- On Wednesday night, educators in a town in New Jersey are facing a decision that could affect thousands of students who call the school district home.

The pressure goes past the classroom in the Monmouth County town of Middletown because to cut a $10 million budget gap, town officials want to close two elementary schools and combine three schools into one.

The plan is not exactly getting a passing grade with parents.

The last board meeting was hot and contentious.

This time, parents leading the charge to save the Navesink and Leonardo Elementary schools want real answers to keep those schools open.

"We would like to work together to come up with a solution short term. We want to keep the school open, at least for next year, and then go forward and come up with an idea that works for everybody," said parent Season Dodson.

"My thoughts are we need more information. My thoughts are how did the superintendent improve her proposal, which she was asked to do to," parent Emily Cameli said.

The board has stated that it needed to close the elementary schools and shift the kids to the Bayshore Middle School due to budget cuts.

They have now floated the idea of raising taxes in the district to keep the two elementary schools open.

"My second grader offered to give us all his entire piggy bank to help save his school," parent Jennifer Greeley said.

"It's disturbing. And what's even more disturbing is how this all transpired, the lack of transparency from the board and, you know, just no plan for the future," said Leonardo PTA treasurer Nancy Botticelli.

Throughout Middletown, yard signs display the amount of support organizers are getting to save the schools.

Wednesday's meeting is seen as a chance for the school board to find a solution that benefits everyone, especially the children.

"I hope tonight that we get past a lot of the rumors that are spreading among the community. I feel like, you know, we came together so quickly and we were all on one side and then lots of rumors started to go. And with the tax hikes and I hope that, you know, everyone can get on the same page again of of what we're trying to do," parent Laura Bingham said.

