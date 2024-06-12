33-year-old man shot in leg in Midtown after dispute

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a 33-year-old man was shot in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday.

Officers responded to Broadway and West 33rd Street around 8 p.m. for reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they encountered a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals / Bellevue where he's expected to survive.

A dispute took place prior to the shooting, but it's unclear what it was about.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

