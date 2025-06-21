Arrest in hit-and-run killing of realtor Sara Burack in Hampton Bays

Police have arrested a Virginia woman in the hit-and-run death of 'Million Dollar Beach House' realtor Sara Burack in Hampton Bays.

HAMPTON BAYS, New York (WABC) -- Police have arrested a Virginia woman in the hit-and-run death of 'Million Dollar Beach House' realtor Sara Burack in Hampton Bays early Thursday.

Suffolk County police arrested 32-year-old Amanda Kempton on Friday and charged her with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident in which a fatality occurred.

Burack was a former real estate agent with Nest Seekers International.

She also appeared in the 2020 Netflix series "Million Dollar Beach House," set in the Hamptons, which pitted agents against each other.

The crash happened early Thursday morning on Montauk Highway West.

Police found Burack unconscious with serious injuries in the road near the Villa Paul restaurant.

Kempton was expected to be arraigned on Saturday.