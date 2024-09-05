Mini school bus fire spreads to home in Canarsie

Kemberly Richardson has the latest on a fire that broke out in a bus on East 93rd Street in Canarsie around 6:10 a.m. Thursday.

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A mini school bus parked at a home in Brooklyn caught fire early Thursday morning.

It happened on East 93rd Street near Avenue L in Canarsie around 6:10 a.m.

As the fire burned out the bus it spread to a garage and a home.

Firefighters managed to put out the flames a short time later.

No injuries were reported.

Neighbors say a man who lives there owns two mini school buses that he uses for construction jobs.

"I just hear somebody say, 'fire,' that's it," said Jean Louis, a neighbor "The school bus was not working, it was just parked. It was big, it was a large, smoking fire."

A vacate notice now adorns the door of the garage. The man who owns the burned bus and one parked in the street was not home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

