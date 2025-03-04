9 injured, including several children, after mini school bus and sedan crash in North Lindenhurst

NORTH LINDENHURST, Long Island (WABC) -- A crash involving a mini school bus and a sedan left nearly 10 passengers injured, including several children, on Long Island on Monday.

Officials say the driver of a sedan drove through a red light and collided with a mini school bus at the intersection of Sunrise Highway and North Delaware Avenue in North Lindenhurst just before 5 p.m.

There were eight passengers on the bus, including five children 5 years old or younger.

The driver, an aide and a teacher were also on the bus, and were taken to a local hospital -- along with four of the children -- for treatment of minor injuries.

The parents of a fifth child declined medical attention on behalf of the child.

The driver of the sedan was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They will be issued summonses for traffic violations.

