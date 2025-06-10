Missing 2-year-old boy feared thrown in Bronx River by father, police say

HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) -- A missing 2-year-old boy is now feared dead after police say he may have been thrown in the Bronx River by his father.

Detectives have reason to believe the 20-year-old father of little Montrell Williams threw him into river, near the Bruckner Expressway.

Police launched a search for the toddler's body, which is expected to continue.

The father had a custodial visit back on May 10 at 10 p.m. in the Hunts Point area, but did not return the boy, who lives in the Melrose section.

The toddler's 17-year-old mother says she saw his father on Monday and asked where their son was. His response rang alarm bells, she told police, who brought the man in to the 40th Precinct.

The father appeared in Bronx Family Court Monday to answer a warrant for failing to return the boy to the mother, per their custody agreement.

He wouldn't tell the judge where the boy is, so the judge put him in jail.

Officials say his initial statements raised concerns about the child's safety.

Neighbors say they are shocked he hasn't been seen in nearly a month.

"I can only imagine what his mom is going through right now," said the boy's neighbor Tracey Pringle. "The only thing we can do is just hope and pray that he's OK and that he's returned safely."

The missing toddler is described as having a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and diaper.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

