'Mitten tree' benefitting the homeless stolen from Rockland County church

ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- The search is on by police to find the thief who stole a "mitten tree" from a Rockland County church just days before Christmas.

The incident happened at the Thiells Garnerville United Methodist Church on Monday just after Reverend Woo Lim Kwak lit up the tree on his way home.

"At 10 a.m., I came to the church and noticed the tree was gone," Kwak said.

The "mitten tree," as it's known, is a parish tradition, and each year members of the congregation and community decorate it with winter gear which is donated to organizations that help the homeless.

"I was upset and disappointed," said parishioner Lou Ann Davis, who crochets scarves as part of the church's effort.

The tree is just one of the church's initiatives. They also collect presents for children and families in need. The church operates as a thrift store year round.

"God works in mysterious ways, and hopefully the person that took it really needed what he took or she took," Davis said.

A police report was filed, but even if the tree isn't recovered, Kwak acknowledged there's already a spirit of forgiveness. He says the tree is just a symbol of the meaning of Christmas.

The church says community members can continue to to donate. They noted they will collect gloves, mittens and hats to make its usual January donation as scheduled.

"Although the tree is gone, that doesn't stop us from doing good work," Kwak said. "We will keep spreading love and hope and joy."

