MLB Home Run Derby 2025: Analysis, results from Atlanta



Cal Raleigh is your 2025 MLB All-Star Home Run Derby champion!

The Seattle Mariners slugger not only takes home his first Derby tite in his first appearance after outlasting Tampa Bay Rays star Junior Caminero, but becomes the first catcher to ever win the Home Run Derby.

It was a power-packed night in Atlanta as Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz hit a ball a whopping 513 feet for the longest blast of the night before being eliminated in the semifinal. Hometown star Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves was eliminated in the first round despite starting his outing off hot, while New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit just three in his first-round exit. Athletics DH Brent Rooker andWashington Nationalsleft fielder were the other two knocked out early, paving the way for Raleigh, Caminero, Cruz and Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton to take center stage at Truist Park.

We have your one-stop shop for everything Derby related, from the round-by-round results to our favorite moments from one of the most anticipated events of the summer.

Takeaways from the Home Run Derby

Jorge Castillo:The Home Run Derby's tiebreaker rule for the first round needs an overhaul. Rooker said he thought he was headed for a swing-off against Raleigh to determine who advanced to the semifinals once he saw Raleigh had tied him with 17 home runs and a longest distance of 471 feet. He even got loose to prepare for one.

Then, Raleigh told Rooker that he was eliminated because Raleigh hit his longest home run at 470.61 feet to Rooker's 470.53, per Statcast. That difference, Rooker noted, was not displayed for the contestants to see and adjust accordingly. A difference that slim should fall within a margin for error (are we sure Statcast is that accurate?) and warrant a swing-off, which is the tiebreaker for the semifinals and final. The Derby almost always steers clear of any controversy. This year was a bit different.

Jesse Rogers:The Big Dumper was great -- as expected -- but this might have been a "welcome to the big stage" moment for Caminero. He looked effortless at the plate in his first Derby appearance, blasting home runs over the short wall in left field. The night began with Cruz hitting a 513-foot home run and ended with a battle between Caminero and the eventual winner, Raleigh. While Raleigh and Cruz might garner more headlines for their exploits -- as will Jazz Chisholm Jr. for hitting just three home runs in his first-round exit -- it's Caminero who might have been the most impressive considering his young age of 22 years old (he would have made history as the youngest Derby winner ever). He'll win this event soon enough.

David Schoenfield:It's been a miracle first half for Raleigh with 38 home runs, and he showed why he's on pace for 64 homers on the season with an impressive display of raw power and exquisite timing on Monday night. With his dad pitching and his younger brother catching, it will also go down as one of the more memorable winning performances. Next up: battlingAaron Judgefor MVP honors, leading the Mariners to their first AL West title since 2001 ... and maybe the first World Series appearance in franchise history. Dream big, Mariners fans, just like 8-year-old Cal Raleigh.

MLB Home Run Derby results

Final