'Moana 2' emphasizes importance of culture, representation

CHICAGO -- The countdown is on for the arrival of "Moana 2" on the big screen this week with the courageous young heroine's latest adventure.

Hualalai Chung plays "Moni," Moana's new sidekick. Chung is Polynesian and comes from a Pacific Islander background.

"We grew up without having a film that represented us," he told ABC7 Chicago. "Then back in 2016, the original 'Moana' came out and we were all so beyond stoked to see so much of our culture represented on the big screen."

Chung described the character "Moni" as everybody's best friend.

"He's whimsical. He's warmhearted. He's fun loving. So much so that at times he doesn't know what's going on around him," Chung said. "He serves this purpose and not only being the oarsmen of the canoe, but he is also there to kind of like recite legends."

Film Producer Christina Chen explained how the movie franchise has become an important tool to highlight culture.

"For us story and culture go hand in hand," Chen said. "The first film really set a high bar in terms of how do we make sure that the authenticity and the culture representation rings true."

When asked if he was ready to be an icon, Chung said:

"If anything, I hope that it inspires so many more people throughout the Pacific," he said. "That it inspires people to just go after what their heart desires and to not care about the boundaries that society like keeps around us...To just aspire, to dream, to just go for what you want to want to achieve, go for being who you want to be."

When asked what she wanted Chicago audiences to know about "Moana 2," Chen said:

"We just hope people come out of theaters like dancing and singing. It's such a family friendly film and we just hope people have the best time," the producer said.

"Moana 2" opens only in theatres Nov. 27.

