'Moana 2' star Auli'i Cravalho proud to represent her culture as she returns to signature role

OAHU, Hawaii -- The long-awaited sequel "Moana 2" takes place a few years after the original, even if it's been eight years in real life!

The film's leading lady, Auli'i Cravalho, is back in the role that made her a star. She was a teenager the first time around. She just turned 24 last week.

"It feels like coming home, getting to play this character again. And I've missed her, truly," said Cravalho.

The young star said she hears differences in her voice now that she's older and she sees differences in the animation with all the latest technology at play.

However, one thing remains the same.

"I feel so grateful to have a film where our heroine is a young woman of Pacific Island descent," Cravalho said. "We have such Polynesian pride from across all of these islands."

In "Moana 2," our young heroine is three years older, and wiser, than when we first met her. She's tasked with leading a dangerous but important journey for her people after receiving an unexpected call from her ancestors.

"This Polynesian history is a source of pride for all of us. To see it on the big screen means the world," Cravalho said.

"Moana 3" is rated PG and hits theaters Wednesday, Nov. 27.