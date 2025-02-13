Montclair's Immaculate Conception High School shutting down after 100 years at end of school year

Toni Yates reports on the school closure in Montclair, New Jersey.

MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (WABC) -- A century-old school in Montclair, New Jersey is now in its final chapter of serving the community.

Immaculate Conception High School is closing after being open for 100 years at the end of the school year, according to the Archdiocese of Newark.

Archdiocese of Newark officials say the institution has experienced declining enrollment and several financial troubles in recent years. They also acknowledged the school's aging building being a factor.

"The closure of Immaculate Conception High School is a deeply emotional experience for all of us," school officials said in part of a statement. "We recognize the significance of this institution in the lives of our students and families and the important role it has played in providing a value-based education."

Teachers coming out of the school -- founded by the "Sisters of Charity" -- admitted to Eyewitness News they were saddened by the announcement, but did not want to speak on camera.

The Archdiocese of Newark didn't release its current enrollment numbers.

The Archdiocese of Newark said it will hold an informational meeting for families on Feb. 26 to help them find other schools to meet their children's needs and expectations.

