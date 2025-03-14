Young EMT recognized for quick action after school overturns on Garden State Parkway in Montvale

MONTVALE, New Jersey (WABC) -- He may not call it "fate," but a young volunteer EMT is being credited for being in the "right place, and right time" when a school bus full of kids flipped over on the Garden State Parkway in Montvale, New Jersey, Monday night.

It was a violent crash after dark. A loaded school bus fishtailed and flipped across the parkway.

"I don't know if I believe in fate, but I definitely believe in right time, right place. So, I guess I'll go with that," said Matt Goldman of the Tri-Boro Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

The 22-year-old nursing student and volunteer medic had been driving, off duty, just behind the bus, and watched it fly off the road.

"They tell you about triage and MCIs (Mass Casualty Incidents), and you think 'oh, I could always do that,' but being there was terrifying," Goldman said. "I hope to never have to see that and do that again."

On Thursday night, Montvale Mayor Mike Ghassali honored Goldman as a hometown hero.

"We have to recognize this young man and let others be inspired by his story," he said.

The bus had been carrying 29 teenaged students from a nearby yeshiva. Goldman took charge of the grisly scene.

"They were coming on the parkway north, no seatbelts, the driver swerved, turned over, the young kid went through the window on the bank of the parkway and the bus landed on top of him," Mayor Ghassali said. "When Matt arrived, he was helping the kids out of the bus. Had no idea there was one under the bus until someone said there's one under the bus."

Goldman was able to alert first responders, who quickly lifted the bus off the 14-year-old boy, and rushed him to the hospital.

"He did a fantastic job," said Tri-Boro Volunteer Ambulance Corps Capt. Kole Kilmurray. "He remained calm and handled himself like any professional would and we're just very, very proud of him."

Goldman joined the volunteer corps when he was just 16. Now at 22, he's committed to a life of service.

"It's definitely validating to know I'm at the right place and in the right field and somewhere I want to be for the rest of my life and continue to help people," he said.

With that 14-year-old boy still in critical condition, Goldman was very clear he was uncomfortable taking a victory lap. So instead, he talked about all the other good Samaritans who also came to help that night.

In a divided time, Goldman says that coming together in this moment showcases the best of humanity.

