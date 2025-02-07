More charges expected after Alexander brothers plead not guilty in federal sex trafficking case

The three brothers pleaded not guilty to federal sex trafficking charges in Manhattan federal court on Friday.

NEW YORK -- Three brothers, including two prominent luxury real estate agents in New York City, pleaded not guilty to federal sex trafficking charges on Friday.

Alon, Oren and Tal Alexander entered Manhattan federal court together in handcuffs, shackles and jail garb. Attorneys for each of the three brothers entered not guilty pleas on their behalf to federal sex trafficking charges.

Oren Alexander, 37 and his twin brother, Alon, speak to their attorney Joel Denaro during their bond hearing after being charged with multiple state and federal crimes. Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP, Pool

Prosecutors said they plan to file additional charges, telling the judge more than 60 women have now alleged they had been raped by at least one of the brothers.

"We do intend to bring a superseding indictment in this case," prosecutor Elizabeth Espinosa said. "I think we will need another month or two."

In addition to accounts from alleged victims, Espinosa said investigators have amassed a "substantial" amount of evidence, including iCloud accounts, Instagram accounts, Facebook accounts, dating app accounts, cell phones, laptop computers and electronic storage devices.

Oren Alexander, left, and Tal Alexander attend a TAG Heuer dinner in honor of NBA star Jimmy Butler at a private residence on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Miami, Florida. Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP

Judge Valerie Caproni set their trial for January 5, 2026. She said she expected the trial to last at least a month.

Defense attorneys have until early May to file a motion to dismiss.

The next in-person court hearing is mid-July.

