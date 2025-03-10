'Mormon Wives' season 2 teaser: Police, pregnancy and an unexpected return!

The series follows the escapades of a group of Mormon mom influencers

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" is back with plenty of #MomTok drama, including the return of a swinger! All ten episodes of season 2 stream May 15 on Hulu.

They're back and they're ready to shock you once again!

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" will be back on Hulu May 15.

The series follows the lives of Mormon mom TikTok influencers Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews and Whitney Leavitt after they get caught in a sex scandal.

The season two synopsis says, "The scandalous world of Mormon #MomTok is back and bigger than ever! When an original swinger from their infamous sex scandal makes a surprise return, friendships threaten to unravel as secrets, lies, and allegations explode. In a battle for the soul of #MomTok, will betrayal shatter the sisterhood, or will the truth set them free?"

In the teaser (in the video player above), we see that grudges are being held, a pregnancy is announced and the police are called.

Looks like we are all in for some shocks when all ten episodes of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" drop May 15 on Hulu.

