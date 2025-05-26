24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Motorcyclist killed in crash with FDNY truck on way to fire in Brooklyn

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, May 26, 2025 10:24AM
Motorcyclist killed in crash with fire truck
Phil Taitt reports from Brooklyn on the crash.

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A motorcyclist died in a collision with a fire truck racing to a fire in the Marine Park section of Brooklyn.

The fire truck, Engine 309, was southbound on Flatbush Avenue, responding to a fire with lights and sirens activated.

It collided with the motorcyclist, who was westbound on Avenue U in front of Kings Plaza at 11:55 p.m. Sunday.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital.

The firefighters on the fire truck were checked out at the scene.

The FDNY says the "incident is under investigation."

----------


* More Brooklyn news


* Send us a news tip


* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts


* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW