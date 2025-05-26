Motorcyclist killed in crash with FDNY truck on way to fire in Brooklyn

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A motorcyclist died in a collision with a fire truck racing to a fire in the Marine Park section of Brooklyn.

The fire truck, Engine 309, was southbound on Flatbush Avenue, responding to a fire with lights and sirens activated.

It collided with the motorcyclist, who was westbound on Avenue U in front of Kings Plaza at 11:55 p.m. Sunday.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at Brookdale University Hospital.

The firefighters on the fire truck were checked out at the scene.

The FDNY says the "incident is under investigation."

