Reorganization plan could lead to some elementary schools closing in Mount Vernon: Superintendent

MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) -- The Mount Vernon City School District could be forced to close several elementary schools as a result of reorganization plan in the area.

Dr. K Veronica Smith -- Acting Superintendent of Mount Vernon City School District -- said on Tuesday Mount Vernon Leadership Academy, Mount Vernon Honor Academy and Cecil H. Parker School could be cut from the district.

The possible closures come after enrollment has declined recently. Mount Vernon's student population at one point had 10,000 students, but now it's been reduced to 6,500. That number is projected to keep dropping through 2030.

Students at the three specific schools would move into nearby buildings.

"We looked at schools that had other schools surrounding them, so it will kind of still be in the neighborhood" said Smith. "So all three of the schools have very close proximity."

Consolidation would save the district $25 million dollars in repair costs to upgrade the old buildings, while also lowering transportation costs.

Currently, the district is operating at a deficit and has nearly depleted its reserves.

"Keeping a building at 30% capacity, is that fiscally sound?' added Jose Formoso, Mount Vernon City School District Assistant Superintendent for Business. "Is that a responsible way of using taxpayer money?

Parents had the opportunity to speak on the proposed plan last month, and will so again at a town hall scheduled for Dec. 5.

"Mount Vernon is always in some kind of financial situation, I hope they figure it out," said parent Devyn Norman.

Another parent, Rochelle Brown, said she loves the school her children and that it would be a "travesty" for it to close down.

The Mount Vernon Board of Education has yet to make a final decision on the proposal. But one must be made soon if it is to go into effect next year.

The deadline to file for state approval is March 1.

