MTA conductor slashed across face at Bronx subway station

FOXHURST, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for the man who slashed an MTA train conductor across the face at a subway station in the Bronx.
It happened early Tuesday afternoon at the Whitlock Avenue station in Foxhurst.
Police say the 36-year-old conductor was looking up and down the platform when a man came up and slashed the left side of her face.
She was taken to the hospital.
Manhattan-bound No. 6 trains were running with delays immediately after the incident.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.