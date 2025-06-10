MTA conductor slashed across face at Bronx subway station

The incident happened early Tuesday afternoon at the Whitlock Avenue station in Foxhurst.

The incident happened early Tuesday afternoon at the Whitlock Avenue station in Foxhurst.

The incident happened early Tuesday afternoon at the Whitlock Avenue station in Foxhurst.

The incident happened early Tuesday afternoon at the Whitlock Avenue station in Foxhurst.

FOXHURST, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for the man who slashed an MTA train conductor across the face at a subway station in the Bronx.

It happened early Tuesday afternoon at the Whitlock Avenue station in Foxhurst.

Police say the 36-year-old conductor was looking up and down the platform when a man came up and slashed the left side of her face.

She was taken to the hospital.

Manhattan-bound No. 6 trains were running with delays immediately after the incident.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.