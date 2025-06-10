24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
MTA conductor slashed across face at Bronx subway station

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 8:33PM
The incident happened early Tuesday afternoon at the Whitlock Avenue station in Foxhurst.

FOXHURST, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for the man who slashed an MTA train conductor across the face at a subway station in the Bronx.

It happened early Tuesday afternoon at the Whitlock Avenue station in Foxhurst.

Police say the 36-year-old conductor was looking up and down the platform when a man came up and slashed the left side of her face.

She was taken to the hospital.

Manhattan-bound No. 6 trains were running with delays immediately after the incident.

