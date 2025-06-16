MTA customer service agent spreads kindness to commuters inside Upper East Side subway station

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In a city known for its hurried pace, one MTA worker is slowing things down with his simple acts of kindness.

Beneath the bustling streets of New York City, the subway system faces it share of challenges. But at the 86th Street station on the Q line, 71-year-old Rodney Smith stands out as a beacon of positivity.

"All right, two minutes, two minutes to Stillwell," he says often.

Since 2022, Smith has been greeting commuters each morning, offering a moment of human connection in an otherwise rushed commute.

"Rodney is just the spirit of joy and happiness every morning for everybody at this station. In our world where everybody is insisting to be serious, he has decided to be happy, and I love that," said Maria Puerta, a commuter.

For Smith, his approach to life comes from within.

"Happiness is an inside job because it's all on you," he said. "It's on you to decide whether or not you're going to be happy, no matter what's going on, what you're going through in your life."

Beyond greetings, Smith helps tourists and commuters navigate the subway system, especially those unfamiliar with the payment machines.

"Oh, he's always wonderful. He greets everybody, so he is first class," commuter Sharon Callender said.

Another commuter, Peter Andrews, agrees.

"He's always friendly. He gives us motivation in the morning time, going to work, and it's cool, it's a good vibe," Andrews said.

Smith began working at the 86th Street subway station in 2017. He says leaving the confines of the booth after the pandemic made all the difference in his job.

"Once I got out of the booth with the people, with the customers, I got energy from the customers and this is how I am anyway. And I was able to be myself. I live my life with joy," Smith said.

His presence has become so valued that commuters look for him each morning.

"It's good to start the morning with a smile, especially in the subway, right," said commuter Matt Conley. "People are anticipating seeing him. I mean, how often do we anticipate something in the day that's going to be good and pleasant?"

At 71 years young, Smith has no plans to retire, even though his daughters say it's time.

"I have three daughters and my daughters are, 'Dad, retire, retire, retire.' I tell them, 'What am I going to do? Stay home and do nothing?' Plus, I have this energy, I feel good and I like to wake up with a sense of purpose," Smith said.

In the end, Smith's mission is simple but profound.

"I wish that everyone would just be kind - be kind and sprinkle that stuff all over. Kindness is free. That's what I believe, and that's how I live my life," he said.

It's a sentiment that can turn the chaos of one's commute into a moment of connection.

