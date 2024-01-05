MTA honors Metro-North, LIRR and subway employees for exemplary customer service

NEW YORK (WABC) -- When it comes to the rails, the MTA's frontline employees are extraordinary.

Commuters love Rodney Smith, a station agent along the Q line on the Upper East Side. Every Thursday, Smith greets his morning customers with "Happy Friday eve."

There's one reason Smith and six others were recognized at Grand Central Terminal with a certificate of commendation on Thursday: customers wrote in saying how much they appreciate this group of MTA workers.

Among Thursday's honorees were Charles Rode, a Metro-North Railroad conductor, and Dung H. Dinh, Grand Central Terminal's lead custodian.

Other employees recognized include Rodney Flemming, a subway conductor on the no. 6 line, as well as Greg Calabrese and Rosaanna Biagini who work on the Long Island Rail Road.

Alexis Wilcox is known for her smile-proving announcements on the Metro-North Railroad.

"Southport station, coming up next, only the first four cars will exit at Southport station," Wilcox says.

Inside the subway station at 86th Street and Second Avenue, Smith is always plugged in. He's a problem solver, even when it comes to passengers.

"Sometimes I get irate customers and I'm great at schmoozing them," Smith said. "What do you do? I tell them, listen if I could, I would. When you leave this booth I want you to be happy."

In terms of the number of years on duty, one gentleman is marking 36 years on the job and the shorter timer -- just four months.

Smith's sisters, Jamie and Donna, were at the ceremony to celebrate his recognition.

"Everybody loves him. He was the president of his junior high school and most of the kids were Jewish and he won by a landslide," Donna Smith said.

With their positivity being infectious combined with their desire to do good, Smith admits he's still shocked by all the attention.

"I'm being interviewed by you, wow, it's a great, good feeling," Smith said.

If you would like to submit an employee compliment, you can contact the MTA online or by messaging them on WhatsApp, X or Facebook. You can also submit compliments by calling 511 to speak with a customer service representative or by visiting a customer service center to pass along the message in-person.

