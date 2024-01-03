MTA Hero: Bus operator Stefan Harrington reunites boy with parents in Queens

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is Stefan Harrington, a bus operator on the Q-110 route in Queens.

On December 16th, Harrington noticed a young boy in the middle of the street near 207th Street at Jamaica Avenue.

When he realized the boy was alone, he brought the boy inside the bus and drove to the next stop. He then called 911.

Police arrived soon after with the lost boy's parents, who were very thankful to be reunited.

Harrington says his fatherly instincts kicked in.

He has been a bus operator for a year and a half.

