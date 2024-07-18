MTA Hero: Assistant Director of Customer Engagement answers commuter questions at Metro-North, LIRR

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is Danielle Camirand, the assistant director of customer engagement for the Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road.
Camirand helps answers customers' questions, whether it's via email, the Train Time app, calls at the contact center or even letters.
The MTA veteran has been with the transit agency for 18 years, and says she likes problem solving and ensuring customers get their questions answered.
Fun fact about Camirand: She is a New York Islanders fan.
