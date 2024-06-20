MTA Heroes honors 4 workers with combined 185 years of service

John Beauregard, Kenneth Webb, Robert McDonough, and Rowan Porter all work at the College Point Bus Depot.

John Beauregard, Kenneth Webb, Robert McDonough, and Rowan Porter all work at the College Point Bus Depot.

John Beauregard, Kenneth Webb, Robert McDonough, and Rowan Porter all work at the College Point Bus Depot.

John Beauregard, Kenneth Webb, Robert McDonough, and Rowan Porter all work at the College Point Bus Depot.

COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) -- This week features four MTA Heroes.

John Beauregard, Kenneth Webb, Robert McDonough, and Rowan Porter all work at the College Point Bus Depot.

Beauregard is a cleaner, while Webb, McDonough, and Porter are mechanics.

The MTA said, "John is a cleaner with 42 years of service who helps to keep facilities clean and says he's committed to his career and enjoys working with his colleagues.

"Kenneth is a chassis maintainer - a mechanic - with 45 years of service. He assists with trouble shooting, diagnostics, and bus repairs needed at the depot.

"Robert, who is also a chassis maintainer, has 50 years of service and says he's done everything from building bus engines to installing transmissions.

"And Rowan, with 48 years of service, also as a chassis maintainer - is known as the 'yard man' because of all of the respect he's gained from his coworkers throughout the years."

The four have nearly 185 years of combined service with the MTA.

Thank you for all you do!

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.