MTA Hero: Subway conductor Dashawn Campbell takes pride in informing commuters, helping tourists

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is Dashawn Campbell, one of New York City's newest subway conductors.

On the job for about six months so far, Campbell is already catching the attention and ears of passengers, using his distinguished voice to make train announcements.

Campbell says he takes pride in the job, and loves interacting with passengers and helping tourists get to their destinations.

Out of the subway trains he's already worked on, he says the Q line is his favorite.

N.J. Burkett has the latest.

