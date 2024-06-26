MTA Hero: Director of Railroad Contact Centers Gabrielle Aulicino

This week's MTA Hero is Gabrielle Aulicino, the director of the railroad contact centers for Metro-North and the LIRR.

Aulicino oversees the contact centers, which are information hubs where customers can ask questions about train schedules and tickets.

She also oversees all the chats in the MTA's TrainTime app.

Between both railroads, the contact centers manage hundreds of thousands of calls a year.

Aulicino has been with the MTA since 2006 and says she enjoys being part of the team, helping customers, and working with her colleagues.

