MTA Hero: Platform controller recognized for helping passengers get to their destinations safely

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This week's MTA Hero is platform controller Deborah Newton.

She works along the 7 line and makes sure passengers are safe and get to their destinations.

Newton says the best part of her job is when customers thank her for her help.

She also came to work during her vacation to help the MTA celebrate Autism Acceptance Month.

