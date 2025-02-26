MTA Heroes Stephen Light and John Petrone save unresponsive passenger on LIRR train

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This week's MTA Heroes are Long Island Rail Road workers Stephen Light and John Petrone. The Transportation Managers oversee Grand Central Madison train crews and help customers get around the terminal.

On January 30, Stephen and John were alerted to an unresponsive passenger on a train. Multiple passengers tried to wake the man, but there was no response.

John cleared the area and retrieved the AED in the station. Stephen, being a longtime EMT and volunteer firefighter, found that the man had no pulse, so he gave the passenger one shock and performed CPR until the Metro-North fire brigade arrived and took over.

The passenger was taken to the hospital and will make a full recovery.

Stephen says his previous experience prepared him for the situation and allowed him to jump into action.

