MTA to stop selling MetroCards by the end of the year

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA announced that it will end the sale of MetroCards.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said that the sale of the cards would end by the end of the year.

It marks a major milestone as the agency slowly transitions from 1990s technology to the "tap and go" system used by OMNY cards.

The decision comes after the MTA determined enough riders are 'tapping into' the subway system, either by using credit cards or an app on their phones, or by using the new OMNY cards, introduced in 2019.

The agency announced in December that OMNY cards were available to 1.5 million reduced-fare riders, many seniors, and disabled people, the largest customer group to become eligible.

Customers will still be able to use MetroCards to access subways and buses, the readers are expected to be phased out over time.

The MetroCard was introduced in 1993, a major change to subway culture. Before that, riders carried around tokens, they were officially retired in 2003.

